Eating out: Halifax town centre restaurant where Samuel L Jackson dined shortlisted for prestigious award
A popular Halifax town centre restaurant, retail, wine wholesale and events business is in the running for a top award.
Pride & Provenance, off Horton Street, has been chosen from among 186 businesses to be a finalist in the Food and Drink Establishment and People’s Choice categories of the Yorkshire and Humberside Family Business Awards 2022.
The winners will be announced at a celebration event in Leeds with co-host food writer and presenter Nigel Barden next month.
Pride & Provenance Co-Owner, Melanie Thompson, said: “The hospitality industry is continuing to have a challenging time so it is an absolute joy to learn our business has been shortlisted for both these awards.”
Pride and Provenance opened a new luxury shopping space underneath the restaurant last year, where they have also been hosting events.
Hollywood movie start Samuel L Jackson popped into the restaurant for lunch when he was in Halifax filming the new Marvel series for Disney Plus Secret Invasion in January.