News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Eating out: Halifax town centre restaurant where Samuel L Jackson dined shortlisted for prestigious award

A popular Halifax town centre restaurant, retail, wine wholesale and events business is in the running for a top award.

By Sarah Fitton
Friday, 7th October 2022, 7:00 pm - 1 min read

Pride & Provenance, off Horton Street, has been chosen from among 186 businesses to be a finalist in the Food and Drink Establishment and People’s Choice categories of the Yorkshire and Humberside Family Business Awards 2022.

The winners will be announced at a celebration event in Leeds with co-host food writer and presenter Nigel Barden next month.

Pride & Provenance Co-Owner, Melanie Thompson, said: “The hospitality industry is continuing to have a challenging time so it is an absolute joy to learn our business has been shortlisted for both these awards.”

Melanie and James Thompson at Pride & Provenance in Halifax

Most Popular

    Pride and Provenance opened a new luxury shopping space underneath the restaurant last year, where they have also been hosting events.

    Hollywood movie start Samuel L Jackson popped into the restaurant for lunch when he was in Halifax filming the new Marvel series for Disney Plus Secret Invasion in January.

    Read More

    Read More
    Treats galore as new luxury shopping space opens in Halifax
    HalifaxPrideLeeds