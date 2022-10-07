Pride & Provenance, off Horton Street, has been chosen from among 186 businesses to be a finalist in the Food and Drink Establishment and People’s Choice categories of the Yorkshire and Humberside Family Business Awards 2022.

The winners will be announced at a celebration event in Leeds with co-host food writer and presenter Nigel Barden next month.

Pride & Provenance Co-Owner, Melanie Thompson, said: “The hospitality industry is continuing to have a challenging time so it is an absolute joy to learn our business has been shortlisted for both these awards.”

Melanie and James Thompson at Pride & Provenance in Halifax

Most Popular

Pride and Provenance opened a new luxury shopping space underneath the restaurant last year, where they have also been hosting events.