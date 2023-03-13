Eight new shows announced for Halifax's Victoria Theatre

Parents and children alike will love this show, as sooty gets messy baking the birthday cake, Soo’s trying to find the perfect party dress, and Sweep’s practicing his dance moves

The ultimate showman Giovanni Pernice returns to the Halifax on Thursday February 15 with his new show Let Me Entertain You.

The Strictly Come Dancing champion and BAFTA winner is the epitome of live entertainment. Giovanni will be joined by a world-class cast of professional dancers and West End performers to bring you an unforgettable experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cricket connoisseurs will not want to miss My Dear Old Things: An Evening With Henry Blofeld on Thursday September 14, where Blowers recalls his days as a young England hopeful, how an Eton bus knocked him off his stride – and his bike and recoiling from a career in the City to work as a cricket journalist before finding his way into the Test Match Special box.

The Olivier award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is heading to the Victoria Theatre direct from the West End on Thursday November 16.

Most Popular

With 12 years as an Edinburgh Fringe must-see phenomenon, a BBC Radio 4 series, a critically acclaimed West End run and an Olivier Award to their name, The Showstoppers have delighted audiences across the globe with their ingenious blend of comedy, musical theatre and spontaneity.

Another Edinburgh Fringe Festival favourite with countless five-star reviews and direct from their smash-hit run in London’s West End, Queenz appears on Sunday November 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queenz has been blowing the minds of audiences up and down the country with their trailblazing, live vocal, drag extravaganza. With the moves of Britney and voices like Whitney, these dragtastic divas are the real deal and will have you feeling fierce and fabulous.

Celebrating 75 amazing years in show business, Sooty, Sweep and Soo are planning a very special birthday party with The Sooty Show - 75th Birthday Spectacular on Sunday February 4.

Parents and children alike will love this show, as sooty gets messy baking the birthday cake, Soo’s trying to find the perfect party dress, and Sweep’s practising his dance moves.

Oh, and watch out for Sooty’s new water pistol - It’s turbocharged to reach right to the back of the theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go Your Own Way: The Fleetwood Mac Legacy returns on Thursday October 19. This spellbinding show features the music from the legendary multiple Grammy Award Winning Fleetwood Mac.

Their rock n roll legacy is beautifully performed by an ensemble of musicians who go on a powerful journey through their songbook.

Travel back to the days of the Rat Pack Era with songs made famous by Frank, Sammy and Dean as well as swinging it up to date with numbers you will know from Michael Bublé, Robbie Williams and Harry Connick Junior with Sounds of the Rat Pack Era on Thursday October 26.

West Yorkshire's own folk-rock trio Roger Davies and His Band return to the Victoria Theatre for a special concert Saturday January 27, following their recent sold-out show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week the theatre hosts Calderdale Poetry Slam Final. Teams of rhyming rivals from schools all over Calderdale go head-to-head on Wednesday March 22 at 6.30pm. It will be hosted by World Freestyle Rap Champion Rob Bradley with a judging panel including poetry slam legend Spoz, accomplished poet Matt Abbott and local poetry legend Nick Toczek.