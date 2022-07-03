Elland Carnival: All our photos from yesterday's fun-filled event

The event kicked off with a procession of floats before the main entertainment in Southgate in the town centre.
There, attractions included stalls, a fun fair, carnival trail, classic cars, motorbikes, a fire engine, games and music.
There were also displays by Elland Silver Band, Karen Binns Stage School, Katie Boyle Cheerleaders and Lauren Fitness Group, as well as a dog training show, and tug of war
Charlotte Scrimshaw, six, having a bouncing good time.
Mark Beever, back right, with dad Jock Beever and mum Shirley Beever.
Alyssia Holroyd, 11, and Aidan Holroyd, nine, have a go at hook a duck
Crowds enjoyed a host of entertainment