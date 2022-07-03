Sisters Poppy Newall, six, left, and Isla Newall, seven.

Elland Carnival: All our photos from yesterday's fun-filled event

Elland was filled with fun yesterday as the 94th Elland Carnival was held.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 4:54 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 4:57 pm

The event kicked off with a procession of floats before the main entertainment in Southgate in the town centre.

There, attractions included stalls, a fun fair, carnival trail, classic cars, motorbikes, a fire engine, games and music.

There were also displays by Elland Silver Band, Karen Binns Stage School, Katie Boyle Cheerleaders and Lauren Fitness Group, as well as a dog training show, and tug of war

Photos by Jim Fitton.

1. Elland Carnival: All our photos from yesterday's fun-filled event

Charlotte Scrimshaw, six, having a bouncing good time.

Photo Sales

2. Elland Carnival: All our photos from yesterday's fun-filled event

Mark Beever, back right, with dad Jock Beever and mum Shirley Beever.

Photo Sales

3. Elland Carnival: All our photos from yesterday's fun-filled event

Alyssia Holroyd, 11, and Aidan Holroyd, nine, have a go at hook a duck

Photo Sales

4. Elland Carnival: All our photos from yesterday's fun-filled event

Crowds enjoyed a host of entertainment

Photo Sales
Elland Silver Band
Next Page
Page 1 of 2