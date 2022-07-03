Elland Fun Day: Photos from brilliant day of free children's activities

The annual event, at Huddersfield Amateur Football Club, included 25 stalls, Punch and Judy shows and lots of free inflatables.
There was even a special appearance by Transformer character Optimus Prime.
And there was a grand raffle, with 31 prizes donated by generous Elland businesses.
Oscar Lewis, nine, on one of the games
Riley Robertson, nine, tries out the climbing wall
Arlo Bickerdike, four, with mum Lucy Green.
Nova Thompson, two, and Kyan Thompson, five, with mum Jayne Cass.