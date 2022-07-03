Lucas Denton, two, left, with sister Lacey-Jo Denton, eight, on the bumper cars

Elland Fun Day: Photos from brilliant day of free children's activities

People flocked to Elland yesterday for Elland Lane Children's Treat Free Family Fun Day.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 5:56 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 5:59 pm

The annual event, at Huddersfield Amateur Football Club, included 25 stalls, Punch and Judy shows and lots of free inflatables.

There was even a special appearance by Transformer character Optimus Prime.

And there was a grand raffle, with 31 prizes donated by generous Elland businesses.

Photos by Jim Fitton

Oscar Lewis, nine, on one of the games

Riley Robertson, nine, tries out the climbing wall

Arlo Bickerdike, four, with mum Lucy Green.

Nova Thompson, two, and Kyan Thompson, five, with mum Jayne Cass.

