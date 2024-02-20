Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The free sessions project was reintroduced in 2023 to provide more children with the opportunity to experience playing a brass instrument, so they might learn a new hobby and one day join one of their brass bands.

Music leader, Samantha Harrison, said: “For charitable organisations like ourselves, grants like this help us to give more children and young people opportunities to learn a new skill, gain a hobby and make a bigger difference in our community.”

