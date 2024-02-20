Elland Silver Band bags £1,000 donation to help more youngsters experience free taster sessions
The free sessions project was reintroduced in 2023 to provide more children with the opportunity to experience playing a brass instrument, so they might learn a new hobby and one day join one of their brass bands.
Music leader, Samantha Harrison, said: “For charitable organisations like ourselves, grants like this help us to give more children and young people opportunities to learn a new skill, gain a hobby and make a bigger difference in our community.”
The £1,000 donation has come from Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme, to help schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, and equipment for healthy activities.