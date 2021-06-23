Elland Silver Band gets set for a Summer celebration of music
Elland Silver Band are celebrating their return to live events in spectacular fashion with two evenings of music making on July 9 and 10 at Halifax Minster.
Celebrations will start on July 9 at 7pm featuring the members of the Starter, Training and HIT IT Percussion groups.
The young musicians will perform a selection of pieces which they have been working on over the past few months since rehearsals commenced following the easing of lockdown restrictions.
On Saturday July 10 at 7.30pm will conclude the celebrations with performances from the organisations championship section senior band, directed by Daniel Brooks and the multi-award winning Elland Silver Youth Band and the Elland Community Band led by Sam Harrison.
The events will celebrate a return to live music making in the Minster and the band’s first official concert since March 2020.
Thanks to the support of Halifax Minster all the organisations band’s have been able to rehearse in the Minster both inside and outside, making full use of the wonderful grounds.
“The partnership with the Minster over the past few months has enabled the band to return to music making.
"Music brings such joy to our members, and whilst we’ve continued to make music remotely through recordings and online rehearsals, there is no comparison to live music and
hearing the sound we make together,” said Musical Director, Daniel Brooks.
Halifax Minster is a large covid-safe venue however, audience capacity will be limited to enable social distancing and reviewed in accordance with any changes in covid guidance.
Tickets do need to be pre booked in advance for both and can be purchased online via eventbrite.
Tickets for Friday July 9 are £5 each and FREE for Under 8’s and available hereTickets for Saturday July 10 are £10 each and FREE for Under 8’s available here* Support your Halifax Courier by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe