The concert will feature performances from all six of the organisations musical groups, with over 100 musicians taking part from aged seven upwards, with many taking to the stage for the first time.

Whilst many bands in the area struggle to recruit and retain players, Elland Silver Band continues to flourish.

The organisations Championship Grade Senior Band, led by Daniel Brooks will perform alongside the multi-award winning Youth Band, Training Band, HIT IT Percussion Group, Starter Band and Community Band.

Each group will perform a short programme show-casing all their talented musicians and we will also see the bands join together in spectacular fashion in a massed finale of “One Voice”.

Musical director Daniel Brooks said: “This concert is one of our musical highlights and showcases the amazing work of our organisation.

"Our success as an organisation is based on our ethos of developing and encouraging musicians of all levels and abilities to enjoy music.

"You’ll be amazed by the incredible talent on display and have a wonderful afternoon.”