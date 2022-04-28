Ellie Sax show announced at Halifax's Piece Hall

The musician, who has performed at some of the world's most exclusive events, festivals and nightclubs, will perform with other artists on Friday, August 19.
A full line-up is still to be announced.
Tickets are £24 and go on sale at 10am tomorrow (April 29) via The Piece Hall website.
On Saturday, August 20, Dale Castell and the Our House Family will present an evening of house music in The Piece Hall courtyard.
Special guests include K-Klass, Dancing Divaz and Rob Tissera.
Tickets are £26.40 and go on sale, also via The Piece Hall website, at 10am tomorrow.