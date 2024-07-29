Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale’s own indie rock stars Embrace are returning to Halifax.

The band, who hail from Bailiff Bridge, have announced a show at the Victoria Theatre on Saturday, November 23.

It will be part of a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album ‘Out of Nothing’, playing their biggest selling record in full, along with their other greatest hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Halifax date is one of two additional shows announced due to demand.

The Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Embrace’s Danny McNamara said: “I really can’t believe it’s been 20 years since we released the album. It was such a key moment in the life of the band, and the lives of us as individuals.

"The band took day jobs to keep going – we had no choice – but we believed in ourselves and we believed in the songs we were writing.”