Embrace live tour: Indie superstars Embrace announce gig in their home town of Halifax at Victoria Theatre as one of two extra tour dates
The band, who hail from Bailiff Bridge, have announced a show at the Victoria Theatre on Saturday, November 23.
It will be part of a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album ‘Out of Nothing’, playing their biggest selling record in full, along with their other greatest hits.
The Halifax date is one of two additional shows announced due to demand.
Embrace’s Danny McNamara said: “I really can’t believe it’s been 20 years since we released the album. It was such a key moment in the life of the band, and the lives of us as individuals.
"The band took day jobs to keep going – we had no choice – but we believed in ourselves and we believed in the songs we were writing.”
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, August 2 from the Victoria Theatre on 01422 351158 or https://victoriatheatre.co.uk/
