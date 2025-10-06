Organisers of next year’s Piece Hall gigs have added another name to the line-up.

Calderdale’s own indie legends Embrace will return to the venue on Saturday, June 13 for a show to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

The group was formed in Bailiff Bridge and have scored three No 1 albums and six Top 10 singles in their career to date, selling more than two million albums in the process.

Embrace’s members – Danny McNamara, Richard McNamara, Steve Firth, Mike Heaton and Mickey Dale – are no strangers to The Piece Hall having played unforgettable sold-out headline shows there in 2019 and 2023.

Danny said: “30 years feels like a milestone that needs celebrating for any band but 30 years with the same line-up is really exceptional.

"Embrace have always been about family and that extends to the fans too.

"So many times over the years when it looked like we were down and out the fans have lifted us back up.

“There’s too many highlights to mention but I can honestly say the thing that I’m most proud of is the love we’ve always felt from the fans, which only seems to have grown and grown over the years.

Embrace

“To celebrate we’re going to play another huge homecoming show at The Piece Hall. It’s going to be epic – a celebration of everything Embrace stand for – and I honestly can’t wait!”

Embrace will be joined on the night by Scottish alternative rock greats Idlewild – whose own stellar 30-year career has included three UK Top 10 albums and tours with the likes REM, U2 and Pearl Jam.

Opening the show will be Halifax’s The Hazy Janes whose blues punk anthems Blow Off The Dust and Yellow Belly Blues have won them rave reviews and regular slots on BBC Introducing.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “Embrace’s 30th anniversary celebrations simply wouldn’t be complete without an epic homecoming show at The Piece Hall!

“The town is still talking about their last appearance which was a huge favourite with so many fans – so I can’t wait to see the energy they’ll bring.”

Embrace join Ethel Cain, The K’s, Opeth and David Gray among the first headliners to be announced for Live at The Piece Hall 2026.

Tickets for Embrace go on general sale at 10am on Friday, October 10 via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk .