Emmerdale star and British Bake Off winner join Billy Pearce in panto at Bradford Alhambra

Pantomime legend Billy Pearce will lead the star-studded line up of one of Yorkshire’s biggest panto playing the loveable Buttons in Cinderella at Bradford Alhambra.

Samantha Giles and John Whaite join Billy Pearce in Cinderella at Bradford Alhambra this year

He will be joined by Emmerdale star Samantha Giles as the Wicked Stepmother, celebrity baker and Strictly Come Dancing finalist John Whaite as Dandini, Dale Mathurin as Prince Charming and Yorkshire’s Sarah Pearson as Cinderella.

Billy Pearce first topped the bill of the Alhambra Theatre’s annual festive production in 1993, winning acclaim from critics and audience members alike, and has since solidified his reputation as the King of Yorkshire comedy.

Side-splittingly funny, Billy will bring his trademark mad-cap comedy and boundless energy to the stage and will have audiences laughing in the aisles just like he does every year.

Samantha Giles is best-known for her long-running role as Bernice Blackstock in Emmerdale, a role for which she won the TV Quick Award for Best Actress and a National Television Award nomination for Most Popular Actress.

John appeared as the first all-male couple on BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 and danced his way into the final alongside his professional partner Johannes Radebe.

John also won the third series of the Great British Bake Off and is a co-presenter on Channel 4’s hit primetime food investigation programme Food Unwrapped.

Dale Mathurin has performed with the RSC taking him around the UK, USA and China, He has starred as The Prince in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Bristol Hippodrome and Milton Keynes Theatre for the past two seasons with Crossroads Pantomimes.

Sarah Pearson is a 2022 graduate from The Arden School of Theatre. Her most recent credits include Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder, the farewell celebration Encore and pantomime Robin Hood at the Oldham Coliseum, and Graham Lappins Climb Way Up at Hope Mill Theatre, for which she has recently recorded the studio album.

Adam Renton, general manager of Bradford Theatres. said: “We are very excited to have the well-loved fairytale Cinderella at the Alhambra Theatre this festive season. With the very popular Billy Pearce at the helm, joined by Samantha Giles, John Whaite and the amazing supporting company, our pantomime promises to be bigger than ever.

“The region’s audiences have huge affection for the Alhambra Theatre’s pantomime and with our reputation for providing outstanding entertainment for all ages, I’m sure that theatregoers of all ages will thoroughly enjoy another exceptional pantomime in Bradford this year.”

Cinderella will be produced by Crossroads Pantomimes. The production will be packed full of the magical ingredients audiences have come to expect from their annual festive production - laugh out-loud comedy, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses.

It runs at Bradford Alhambra from Saturday December 9 until Sunday Janaury 21.