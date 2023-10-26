Emmerdale star brings the life and songs of Frank Sinatra to the stage in Halifax

Join multi-award winning actor and singer - and Emmerdale star as Dr Adam Forsythe - Richard Shelton as he brings his global hit play, “Sinatra: RAW” from Hollywood to Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax, on Friday, October 27.

Described as 'the world’s leading dramatic interpretor of Frank Sinatra', Richard will be in Halifax for one night only. If you love Sinatra, this is a must!

It’s Palm Springs, 1971 - Frank Sinatra is preparing for his last pre-retirement intimate show. He drinks “One For My Baby” too many and things take an unexpected twist.

This is the 2am Sinatra you dream of meeting - dangerous, unpredictable and brilliant.

'Sinatra: RAW' is at Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax, on Friday, October 27

Enjoy hits including “My Way”, “I've Got You Under My Skin”, “New York, New York”, “I Get a Kick Out of You” and “A Very Good Year”, with live piano accompaniment.

Reviews of the show include:

“Shelton as Sinatra is quite simply phenomenal” - BBC Music.

“A must see” - The Times.

“’Sinatra: RAW’ is a gift. Richard Shelton sings as Sinatra and his performance is mesmerising, emotional, tender and utterly real. I challenge anyone to discern any difference between Shelton’s voice and Sinatra’s. It really is a transcendental experience…if you love Sinatra and honestly, who doesn’t, this is unmissable.” -LA Times.