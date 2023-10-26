News you can trust since 1853
Emmerdale star brings the life and songs of Frank Sinatra to the stage in Halifax

Join multi-award winning actor and singer - and Emmerdale star as Dr Adam Forsythe - Richard Shelton as he brings his global hit play, “Sinatra: RAW” from Hollywood to Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax, on Friday, October 27.
By Richard SheltonContributor
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST
Described as 'the world’s leading dramatic interpretor of Frank Sinatra', Richard will be in Halifax for one night only. If you love Sinatra, this is a must!

It’s Palm Springs, 1971 - Frank Sinatra is preparing for his last pre-retirement intimate show. He drinks “One For My Baby” too many and things take an unexpected twist.

This is the 2am Sinatra you dream of meeting - dangerous, unpredictable and brilliant.

    'Sinatra: RAW' is at Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax, on Friday, October 27'Sinatra: RAW' is at Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax, on Friday, October 27
    Enjoy hits including “My Way”, “I've Got You Under My Skin”, “New York, New York”, “I Get a Kick Out of You” and “A Very Good Year”, with live piano accompaniment.

    Reviews of the show include:

    “Shelton as Sinatra is quite simply phenomenal” - BBC Music.

    “A must see” - The Times.

    “’Sinatra: RAW’ is a gift. Richard Shelton sings as Sinatra and his performance is mesmerising, emotional, tender and utterly real. I challenge anyone to discern any difference between Shelton’s voice and Sinatra’s. It really is a transcendental experience…if you love Sinatra and honestly, who doesn’t, this is unmissable.” -LA Times.

    To book tickets, visit https://squarechapel.co.uk/shows/sinatra-raw/

