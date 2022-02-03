Enjoy some soulful Americana in Hebden Bridge

The singer will bring his own particular brand of soulful Americana to the Trades Club on Thursday, February 10, with support from Dillon Warnek.

Over the last eight years, Jarrod has continued to tour the UK and Europe relentlessly, building a formidable and fiercely loyal fan base.

Breakout performances at Glastonbury, Black Deer and Cambridge Folk Festival followed, along with recent tours supporting legendary artists such as Bonnie Raitt, Don McLean, and The Waterboys, as well as his own headline tours.

Jarrod Dickensen will play at Hebden Bridge Trades Club

He recently recorded his next album in The Wood Brothers studio , Nashville.

Tickets are £14 and available from Seetickets.com.