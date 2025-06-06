Entertainment-packed week ahead including Piece Hall gig and Halifax gala

Halifax Charity Gala is on Saturday

From a charity gala to a gig at the Piece Hall – the week ahead is packed with entertainment for all the family.

Halifax Charity Gala, Manor Heath Park, Saturday June 14. Gates open at 11am

This is the 67th Halifax Charity Gala and brings you fun for all the family whilst raising money for more than. 50 good causes that benefit the people of Calderdale.

Each year crowds line Horton Street, Market Street Old Market & Corn Market in the Town Centre to watch the many floats pass by as they depart from Eureka! the National Children’s Museum at 11.30am and make their way to Manor Heath Park.

Todmorden Agricultural Show includes a fun dog show

With the official opening ceremony taking place at 1pm, it’s expected that the grand procession will arrive at Manor Heath Park at 12.30pm. Last entry is around 4pm with the gala closing at 5pm.

Pendulum plus Normandie, Piece Hall, Halifaz, Saturday June 14

Pendulum is an Australian electronic rock band founded in Perth, Western Australia, by Rob Swire, Gareth McGrillen and Paul "El Hornet" Harding.

The band was later expanded to include members Ben Mount, Peredur ap Gwynedd and KJ Sawka. The group is notable for its distinctive sound, mixing electronic music with hard rock and covering a wide range of genres.

Their debut studio album, Hold Your Colour, was released in 2005 to positive critical reception. While Hold Your Colour was mostly of the drum and bass genre, the succeeding albums In Silico and Immersion saw experimentation of other genres such as industrial rock and electronic rock.

The Todmorden Agricultural Show, Riverside Centre, Rochdale Road, Todmorden, Sunday June 15 from 10am to 4pm

Attractions include Jacaranda petting farm alpacas, fun dog show, Worth Valley Ferret Rescue including ferret agility course, sheep show, poultry show, egg show and prize photographic competition.

Tickets: on the day entry fees, £8 per adult; £15 for two adults.

Little Women, Leeds Grand Theatre, from Tuesday June 10 until Saturday June 14

Anne-Marie Casey’s new adaptation of Little Women breathes new life into one of the best-loved novels of all time.

Little Women stars Belinda Lang, Honeysuckle Weeks, Jack Ashton and Grace Molony star in the stage adaptation.

Step into the world of sisterhood, courage, and ambition, as the March sisters – tomboy Jo, beautiful Meg, sensitive Beth, and spoilt Amy – navigate the challenges of the American Civil War era, forging unbreakable bonds of love and family.

Inspired by author Louisa May Alcott’s own journey into womanhood, Little Women is as relevant today as it was at the time of its first release, proving that women can be bold, persistent, self-assured, and the heroes of their own stories.

Following the recent success of the Greta Gerwig film, this beautiful new adaptation is a celebration of women, filled with laughter, tears, and a theatrical, heartwarming lifting of the spirits.