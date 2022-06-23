Millions of people have been to visit since the museum opened in 1992, including some famous faces, such as Take That’s Mark Owen - who opened the museum’s Sound Space; Angelina Ballerina - who performed in the Eureka! Town Square; Mister Maker; Maddie Moate and CBBC’s Dick and Dom.

It has won its fair share of awards over the years, such as Visitor Attraction of the Year by the English Tourism Board, the UK’s number one Hands-On Museum by The Independent, and the Gold Award for accessibility at the Visit England Awards for Excellence.

Most recently, Eureka! celebrated topping Mumsnet’s list of the UK’s top museums for kids.

See today's Halifax Courier for your chance to win one of thousands of free tickets Eureka! is giving away to mark the milestone.

1. Eureka! birthday: See our photos of Mark Owen, Prince Charles and more from the Halifax museum over the past three decades Prince Charles officially opened Eureka! in 1992. Photo Sales

2. Eureka! birthday: See our photos of Mark Owen, Prince Charles and more from the Halifax museum over the past three decades Marking the first one million visitors Photo Sales

3. Eureka! birthday: See our photos of Mark Owen, Prince Charles and more from the Halifax museum over the past three decades Celebrating the museum's second birthday Photo Sales

4. Eureka! birthday: See our photos of Mark Owen, Prince Charles and more from the Halifax museum over the past three decades Youngsters enjoying a school visit to Eureka! Photo Sales