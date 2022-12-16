This summer saw some of the biggest names in music come to Halifax to perform at The Piece Hall.

The historic venue, in partnership with promoters Cuffe and Taylor, brought legends including Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher and Duran Duran to the town – to the delight of music fans across the borough.

People flocked to the gigs, with close to 60,000 people enjoying the shows.

The Piece Hall has well and truly earned its place on the UK’s live music map and there are more huge names planned for next year’s summer concerts.

Those announced so far include Madness, UB40, Sting and Rag’n’Bone Man – and there are more acts still be revealed.

Here we take a look back at some of the shows, with photos of the artists and the crowds who enjoyed seeing them perform,

All photos courtesy of The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.

