Everything you need to know about this weekend's Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail

Last year's Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail. George Ash-Marks, five.

The theme for this year's creations is the future. The event is organised by Sand in Your Eye, who will be doing a big pumpkin carve in George Square.

Pumpkins will be all around Hebden - from Calder Holmes Park into the town centre.There will be 13 scenes, including a live carve of a beaver, which will be scattered across the town on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be opportunities to carve your own pumpkin and make a pledge, through a time tunnel, to the people of the future.

Hebden Royd Town Council have commissioned Sand In Your Eye to produce the event, and they will be supported by the Rotary Club.

The event is on from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday. Head to the Town Hall for the start of the trail where you can get a map.