Festive fun arrives in Halifax town centre this weekend

Halifax BID Hub managers Ellie Foreman, left, and Sue Hanson.

There may not be the usual lights-switch on event but there will be plenty to look at, as BID has invested in new Christmas lighting for the town and arranged for some beautifully-painted windows to form a 12 Days of Christmas-themed trail.

Each window features a QR code for people to scan using Halifax BID’s LoyalFree app and then be entered into a Christmas prize draw.

The shops taking part in the trail are Harveys of Halifax, House of Candles, Bourbon Street Social, L’abeille Boutique, Franklyns Jewellers, Café Nero, Electric Bowl, Milk Bar, YMCA Shop, Yates, Cycle Gear and Althams.

Starting from Saturday, November 27, there will be music from choirs, brass bands and other performers for town centre visitors to enjoy every Saturday and Sunday as well as Thursday, December 16 and Thursday, December 23.

There will also be face painting and different characters, including The Grinch, a gingerbread man and cartoon favourites, making appearances around the town.

Father Christmas will be back at Westgate Arcade, opening up his grotto until Christmas Eve, and children can post their letters to Santa in a special letterbox at the Discover Halifax hub in The Woolshops.

The wrapping elves will be back, offering to get your gifts ready for giving, the Gifting Tree will return for people who want to donate a present to a child in need, and Quality Street have given the BID team a generous amount of their iconic chocolates to give away all across the town.

At Halifax Borough Market, stallholders will be dressing in pantomime-themed outfits from December 1 until Christmas Eve for a Follow the Yellow Brick Road trail, with the chance to win some fantastic prizes.

Clues of a letter and number will be scattered across the market for people to find.

Halifax BID Project Manager Chloe McNeill said the team are urging people to shop local this Christmas.

“It’s so important, especially after the last 18 months we’ve had, that people come into our town,” she said.