Dazzling lights at Stockeld Park festive experience

Stockeld Park’s highly anticipated Christmas event has seen crowds as big as 125,000 in years past. Doors to the winter wonderland open daily from November 19 until January 4.

With a Winter Illuminations light display as well as activities such as Nordic skiing, ice skating and plenty of opportunities to interact with Santa Clause himself – there’s festivities for the whole family to enjoy!

Light up your Christmas with Winter Illuminations

Youngsters having festive ski fun at Stockeld Park

Stockeld Park’s award-winning Enchanted Forest dazzles with the Winter Illumination light show from dusk every evening at the park. One of the United Kingdom’s largest and most creative light displays – the Winter Illuminations at Stockeld Park transforms the Enchanted Forest into a dazzling winter wonderland. With state-of-the-art animation installations, incredible light displays and immersive soundscapes the Winter Illuminations is not an event to be missed.

Spend time with Santa

Santa Claus is coming to town! To celebrate his return to Stockeld Park and to officially kick off the festive season why not join Santa’s arrival parade, which will take place twice a day during the opening weekend on November 19 and 20.

Once he and his reindeer have arrived back at the park, make sure to visit Santa in his rustic and cosy Grotto. Ideal for both kids, and adults full of festive cheer. Keen to spend more time with the jolly man himself? Join Santa for breakfast ahead of the Snow Queen panto show for the opportunity to snuggle up with your loved ones and be transported to a magical world of merriment and yuletide wonder.

Pumpkin pleasure ski fun at Stockeld Park

Winter sports

Keen to try some winter sports at Stockeld Park? Whiz around the ice-skating rink or try your hand at Nordic skiing. The 630 square meter ice rink is covered from the elements so allows for festive fun snow or shine. The ice rink is conveniently located near the café so treat yourself to a warm hot chocolate after skating around.

Enjoy the Enchanted Forest on skis with the cross-country skiing Nordic trail. The 1.2km ski route weaves through the Enchanted Forest, is suitable for age six and above and is open all day. The ideal family activity for both kids and kids at heart!

Select your Christmas Tree at the farm

Stockeld Park will offer up festive treats

Grown on the Stockeld Estate – our Christmas tree shop sells real, non-needle drop Nordmann Fir Christmas trees. The Christmas Tree shop opens to the public from the 25th of November and can either be selected in person or online.

Festive weekend tunes

Each weekend in December excluding Christmas Eve award-winning Harrogate brass band Tewit Silver band will bring the festive cheer through song to the park.

Additionally, the adventure playgrounds, Playhive and Snowflake themed maze will be open to guests throughout the festive season.

For an unmissable Christmas experience visit Stockeld Park. Book your tickets today and enjoy the magic of Christmas with your family (insert ticket link once this goes live).