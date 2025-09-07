First Jazz Weekend unveiled for Halifax's Grayston Unity - headliners include Tom Townsend and Glass Frogs

Owner Michael Ainsworth at Grayston Unity and Meandering Bear Bar

The first Jazz Weekender takes place at the Grayston Unity and Meandering Bear in Halifax this week.

Curated by the Grayston, it starts on Friday September 12 with some of the best jazz musicians in the north playing the music of the legendary Blue Note label.

Glass Frogs play, guaranteed to move your feet, on Saturday September 13.

There’s a choice between the Harry Stobart Band or Tony Brazier Quartet on Sunday September 14.

The full programme:

Friday September 12 at 8pm

One night of Blue Note Foot-tappin’, soul-shakin’, Bluenote Jazz, brought to you by bandleader Tom Townsend. The hippest tunes! The swingin’-est band! Prepare for a night of Bluenote Records’ coolest cuts with grooves from Horace Silver, Cannonball Adderley and Art Blakey. The show features a quartet of the UK’s coolest players: Tom Townsend, drums; Paul Baxter, double bass; Andrzej Baranek, piano/keys and Kyran Matthews, saxophone.

Tickets £10/ Members £9

Saturday September 13

Glass Frogs

Soul-tinged, genre-fluid music that’s equal parts groove and gut-punch. Think four-part harmonies, funky rhythms, and confessional lyrics.

It’s music to move to, but also music that moves you.

“Our sound is a bit retro, a bit future, and a bit unhinged – somewhere between a sweaty jam night and a group therapy session. We love weird chords, big feelings, and moments that make you dance and cry simultaneously,” says the band.

"We’ve been gigging around the north, at venues including Band on the Wall and Belgrave, with a recent London debut at the Finsbury, building a set that feels like a hug, a bop, and a breakdown rolled into one.

"We genuinely love playing together, and that energy’s pretty contagious.

“If you’re into joyful chaos, vulnerable lyrics, and harmonies that make your spine tingle, come find us.

Tickets £5 or free for under 21s

Sunday September 14 at 4pm

Choose between the Harry Stobart Band or Tony Brazier Quartet.