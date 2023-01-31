Folk duo Native Arrow to play Halifax's Grayston Unity

Native Arrow play the Grayston Unity, Halifax, in February

They stop at the Grayston Unity, Halifax, on Thursday February 16.

The fifth album Old Kind of Magic is Native Arrow’s most sweepingly expansive and delicately intimate album to date.

The songs move from the opening field recording of the Brighton seaside to Laurel Canyon-esque folk-rock, piano and rhodes tinged soul-jazz balladry, oud and harpsichord driven 60s technicolour psychedelia, dense modernistic string quartet writing, and wide-as-the-western skies panoramic pedal steel with sepia-toned 12-string.

The band known as Native Harrow landed in Brighton two years ago.

Stephen Harms and Devin Tuel, arrived with a few trunks worth of books, clothes, guitars, and microphones.

Settling in at the very top of a crumbling regency building where the seagulls call to the sun's rise and fall each day, they thought “this is the perfect place to make a record”.

Immersing themselves in a new place filled with unfamiliar faces, sounds, and sights, the band fueled their creative voices on being strangers in a strange land and spent most of the year writing and recording the 10 songs that would make up Old Kind of Magic.

From early mornings spent discovering the hills of England and late nights dancing in London, to the quiet hum of building a home in the heart of the countryside, rediscovering love, letting go of things lost, taking a spiritual trip, riding the waves, and trudging through the mud to find freedom; this album spans a lifetime of lessons.

The album is at moments revelatory and at others beautifully heartbreaking; a showcase of Tuel’s finest writing.

As the writing and recording of the album came to a close, the couple made a permanent move to rural Sussex and a familiar bucolic life.

They enlisted Alex Hall heir collaborator for 2019’s Happier Now and 2020’s Closeness, to add his signature drums and percussion throughout, along with an incendiary piano part on Used To Be Free.

Joe Harvey-Whyte added his celestial pedal steel to Heart of Love and I Remember and violinist Georgina Leach layered a one-woman string section over As It Goes and a galvanising quartet on Long Long Road. Mixing was completed by Hall at Reliable Recorders in Chicago, IL and the record was mastered by Guy Davie at Electric Mastering in London, UK.

Recording Old Kind of Magic themselves, they crafted an album that places itself distinctly between the two musicians and the tapestry of sounds they are regarded for.

Tuel, best known for her powerful voice and poetic songwriting, comes flowing in satin blouses and a recognisable quaff of brown curly hair.

Harms, in shades of denim, is often found focused over a multi-stringed instrument, full of relaxed west coast energy and learned poise.