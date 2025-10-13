Fortnight of laughs - Josh Widdicome, Dara O’Briain and Jason Manford headline Halifax Comedy Festival

Halifax Comedy Festival celebrates 10th anniversary with a fortnight of laughs

The Halifax Comedy Festival is marking its monumental 10th anniversary packed with two full weeks of side-splitting events, including top-tier stand-up, theatrical comedy and family-friendly shows.

The festival, which runs from Saturday October 18, to Sunday November 2, has cemented its status as the biggest comedy event in West Yorkshire, and the new brochure confirms an exciting lineup to celebrate a decade of making Halifax laugh.

This year's lineup features a star-studded roster of more than 100 comedians including TV favourites and up-and-coming comics.

Highlights include headlining shows from comedy giants Jason Manford, Victoria Theatre, Tuesday October 21; Dara Ó Briain, Victoria Theatre, Thursday October 30, and Josh Widdicombe, Victoria Theatre, Saturday November 1.

Audiences can also catch acclaimed acts including Live at The Apollo star and Scottish Comedian of The Year Liam Farrelly, critically acclaimed comedian and former Sony Award winner Tom Wrigglesworth and Britain's Got Talent finalist Steve Royle.

The festival's diverse programme caters to all tastes, offering everything from stand-up comedy evenings, intimate club shows to stage plays and one-person shows direct from the Edinburgh Fringe.

"Ten years is a massive milestone for the Halifax Comedy Festival, and we've extended the event to a full fortnight to celebrate properly," said Chloe Bridgman, Halifax Comedy Festival administrator.

“The new brochure showcases our most diverse and exciting programme yet, bringing big names, rising stars, family-friendly shows, and comedy theatre to venues all over Calderdale. There truly is something for every comedy lover in this 10th-anniversary lineup."

The programme also features unique events such as:

The Halifax Comedy Festival Comedian of the Year 2025: Four hilarious and nail-biting competition heats at NXT LVL each Tuesday in October, culminating in a spectacular Grand Final and Closing Party on November 2 featuring a set from Rob Rouse.

Rude Science Live!: BBC Gastronaut Stefan Gates delivers "The naughtiest, funniest, most revolting science show in the world" at the Victoria Theatre, offering highly educational hilarity for families. It is at the Victoria Theatre on Sunday October 26.

Comedy Theatre: The improvised murder mystery Locomotive For Murder: The Improvised Whodunnit by Pinch Punch, and the acclaimed Black Comedy play performed at The Workshop. It’s at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Saturday October 18.

The new brochure is available to pick up from the Victoria Theatre and venues around Calderdale and features shows across key venues including the Victoria Theatre, NXT LVL, The Workshop, The Cove Brighouse, Albany Arcade at Halifax Borough Market and the Ripponden Club.

Tickets for all Halifax Comedy Festival Events are available to purchase from www.halifaxcomedyfestival.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01422 351158.