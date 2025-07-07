Human League are at the Piece Hall on Friday July 11

Chart-topping acts come to the Piece Hall, there are blasts from the past at the Victoria Theatre, a musical and a new whodunnit on offer in Halifax and further afield in the coming weeks.

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man plus Elles Bailey and Kerr Mercer, The Piece Hall, Halifax, Thursday July 10

Critically acclaimed, chart-topping British singer-songwriter and triple BRIT Award and Ivor Novello Award winner will headline TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

The Human League, plus Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey and Blancmange, Friday July 11

Spin back to the late 1970s with British synth-pop pioneers The Human League. They had hits with Fascination, Don’t You Want Me and Tell Me When.

Forbidden Nights, The Playhouse, Halifax, Thursday July 17 at 7.30pm

Brace yourself – celebrating nine years of muscles, mayhem and more than 11,000 shirt rips. Were you excited by the show-stopping performance on Britain’s Got Talent? If you were left craving more, then get ready to experience their live stage show where you can be the ultimate judge.

Sing along from your seat or go all out and book a stage pass for the ultimate experience. Each ticket – £31.98 – booking fee included – includes a free meet and greet cast photo opportunity.

The Drifters, Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Friday Juy 18 at 7.30pm

The Drifters are back on tour to perform all their classic hits including Saturday Night at the Movies, You’re More Than A Number, Come on Over to My Place, Under the Boardwalk, Kissin’ In The Back Row and many more.

Tickets: 01422 351158 and https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/drifters-2

SIX, Grand Theatre, Leeds, now until Saturday July 12

The crowning glory of Broadway, the West End and beyond, the international smash-hit musical SIX makes its royal return to Leeds following three sell-out visits.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st-century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.

Picture You Dead, Bradford Alhambra, from Wednesday July 9 to Saturday July 12

Superintendent Roy Grace is back in a new Peter James stage adaptation and world premiere of the bestselling Picture You Dead, which has opened to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Starring Strictly Come Dancing winner, presenter and stage actor Ore Oduba, Fiona Wade and Casualty’s George Rainsford returning as DSI Roy Grace.

With 20 Sunday Times bestsellers to his name and the television series Grace now a hit on ITV, Picture You Dead, the seventh and new stage adaptation, cements Peter James’ Grace series as one of the most successful modern-day crime stage franchises since Agatha Christie.

Back home in Brighton, DSI Grace investigates a cold case that leads him to the secretive world of fine art, but beneath the respectable veneer lurks a dark underworld of deception and murder.

When one unsuspecting couple unearth a potentially priceless masterpiece, they discover that their dream find is about to turn into their worst nightmare, and only Grace can stop them from paying the ultimate price.