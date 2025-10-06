From markets to Motown - the pick of events in and around Calderdale

The Nutcracker comes to the Victoria Theatre

From ballet and musicals to the market place and Motown, take your pick of events happening in Halifax and beyond this week.

Imperial Classical Ballet® Presents The Nutcracker

Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Saturday October 11 at 7.30pm

A lavish ballet for the festive season. With snow flurries, sweets, princes, magic, and love, the production captures the essence of the holiday season.

Tribute to The Beatles at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless score, including the Waltz of the Flowers and the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, The Nutcracker continues to captivate audiences of all ages. It is the perfect introduction to the beauty of ballet while remaining a cherished classic for seasoned enthusiasts.

Live orchestra.

Tickets: 01422 351158 and https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

Legends of Motown

Sunny Afternoon is on at the Palace Theatre in Manchester

Halifax Playhouse, Saturday October 11 at 7.30pm

Tribute show jam-packed with Motown’s biggest hits, with stunning vocals and amazing live band.

Get ready to be wowed with a song list fromMarvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Temptations and Jimmy Ruffin.

Real Markets at the Piece Hall

The Piece Hall, Halifax, Sunday October 12 from 10am to 4pm

Yorkshire’s finest independent makers and producers will be in the Courtyard offering food, snacks, sauces, bread, cheese, cakes and more, plus art, jewellery, clothing, plants, homeware and candles. Come support local and independent.

Free entry.

Across The Universe: The Beatles ‘66-’70

Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Wednesday October 15 at 7.30pm

Live experience featuring a live band and orchestra, bringing to life the music that redefined popular culture.

Relive the magic of albums like Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, Abbey Road, and Revolver.

Tickets: 01422 351158 and https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

Opera North's Susanna

Leeds Grand Theatre, Saturday October 11, Monday October 20 and Wednesday October 22

Opera and dance combine in thestory with a dark heart and contemporary resonance.

Susanna is the victim of two powerful, predatory men out to destroy her reputation.

As society swallows their lies and public opinion turns, she holds fast to her truth.

It’s a compelling story for our times brought to life in a new production by director Olivia Fuchs and choreographer Marcus Jarrell Willis, who throw a critical lens on violence against women and gender-based injustice.

The piece explores the corrupting influence of power structures and the challenge of creating an inclusive and equitable society.

The collaboration between Opera North and Phoenix Dance Theatre is set against some of Handel’s most memorably melodic music, with powerful choral moments for the Chorus of Opera North as well as touching solo arias.

It is part of Opera North’s season which also include Puccini’s La Boheme which opens of Saturday October 18.

Sunny Afternoon – The Kinks Musical

Manchester Palace Theatre, from Saturday October 11 to Saturday October 18

Sunny Afternoon celebrates the raw energy, passion, and timeless sound of one of Britain’s most iconic bands, telling their story through an incredible back catalogue of chart-toppers, including You Really Got Me, Lola and All Day and All of the Night.