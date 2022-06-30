Funfair coming to Halifax for two weekends including rides, dinosaurs and princesses

Promising white knuckle rides, dinosaurs and princesses, the Holiday at Home fair takes place on Savile Park Moor from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3 and Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10.

The dinosaur experience takes place on Saturday, July 2 and the chance to meet a host of princesses takes is on Saturday, July 9.

The fair is open from 5pm until 9.30pm on the Fridays, 1pm until 9.30pm on the Saturdays and 1pm until 7pm on the Sundays.

The fair takes place over the coming two weekends