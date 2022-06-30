Funfair coming to Halifax for two weekends including rides, dinosaurs and princesses

A huge funfair is coming to Halifax for two weekends of family entertainment.

By sarah fitton
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 9:39 am
Updated Thursday, 30th June 2022, 9:41 am

Promising white knuckle rides, dinosaurs and princesses, the Holiday at Home fair takes place on Savile Park Moor from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3 and Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10.

The dinosaur experience takes place on Saturday, July 2 and the chance to meet a host of princesses takes is on Saturday, July 9.

The fair is open from 5pm until 9.30pm on the Fridays, 1pm until 9.30pm on the Saturdays and 1pm until 7pm on the Sundays.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The fair takes place over the coming two weekends

Admission is £1, which includes some 50p-off vouchers on the Saturdays and Sundays.

Read More

Read More
What's on Calderdale: 10 things to do over the next seven days in Halifax, Hebde...
Halifax