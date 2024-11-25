Gary Barlow on tour: Take That star is latest to join line-up for epic summer of gigs at The Piece Hall in Halifax
The popstar is today announcing details of a new solo tour for 2025 – and it includes a date at Live at The Piece Hall.
The Songbook Tour is a celebration of Gary’s illustrious four-decade-spanning career and will see him perform an array of songs from his much-celebrated back catalogue of hits with both Take That and as a solo artist.
He will headline The Piece Hall on Tuesday. June 10.
Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “What an incredibly exciting announcement and I know this news will delight Gary’s army of fans locally here in Calderdale.
"A big part of our summer season is about creating a little bit of magic for the borough and beyond and I’m just so pleased we’ve been able to help make many people’s dreams come true with this show.
“This is such a special venue and I know Gary will be blown away by the stunning surroundings and the amazing welcome he’s going to get.”
As part Take That, Gary has won eight BRIT Awards and sold more than 45 million records.
One of the band’s biggest hits, ‘Back For Good’, will turn 30 in March 2025 and the track is still ranked as one of the UK’s favorite-ever pop songs.
This year, Gary hit the road with his Take That bandmates for a huge world tour, playing sell-out shows and delighting their huge fanbase.
Aside from his achievements with the group, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Shirley Bassey, Elton John and Robbie Williams.
Gary’s Halifax show is presented by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 29 at 9.30am from ticketmaster.co.uk.
Gary joins James, The Libertines, Simple Minds, Pendulum, The Saw Doctors, Weezer, Khruangbin, Texas, Olly Murs, Rag’n’Bone Man, UB40 ft Ali Campbell, Dean Lewis and The Script among headliners announced so far for Live at The Piece Hall 2025.
For more information about the 2025 series and how to book tickets, visit thepiecehall.co.uk.
