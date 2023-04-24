Chart-topper George Ezra will perform in the Halifax venue’s open-air courtyard on Thursday, July 6.

The BRIT Award-winner is has had three Number One albums and is well known for such huge tunes as ‘Green Green Grass’, ‘Budapest’ and ‘Shotgun’.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday (April 28) from ticketmaster.co.uk .

The line-up for Live at The Piece Hall 2023 is now complete

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “What a way to close this year’s announcements with a contemporary UK chart star at the top of his game.

“George certainly has some pedigree after being asked to play at the national Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year and we can’t wait to welcome him to our historic venue.

“I can already imagine the scenes in our courtyard with beaming faces and some epic sing-along moments at what is sure to be a fantastic, feel-good gig.”

Live At The Piece Hall 2023 promises 21 stunning nights of live music throughout June, July and August with headline shows from music legends including Sting, Madness, Orbital and James, plus many more.

George Ezra

Last week saw Limp Bizkit and Queens of the Stone Age added to the bill. Both gigs sold out in record time.

Cuffe and Taylor - the promoters who brought Britney Spears, Lewis Capaldi, Duran Duran and Kylie to Scarborough - have agreed a five-year deal to co-promote shows with The Piece Hall Trust.