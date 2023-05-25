Now that staging details have been finalised, a limited number of production-hold tickets will be released tomorrow (Friday) for all of this summer's Live at The Piece Hall gigs.

They will go on sale at 9am tomorrow via Ticketmaster.

The venue has warned that there will be no pre-sale for these tickets and numbers for some of the shows are “incredibly limited” so early booking is being advised. There are some huge names coming to Halifax this summer for the shows at The Piece Hall, incluing George Ezra, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Sting and Madness.

Limp Bizkit are among the acts coming to Halifax this summer

Here are all the performers and when they will play:

June 16 – Madness

June 17 – Madness

June 18 – UB40 featuring Ali Campbell

The Piece Hall gigs will see some massive acts coming to Halifax

June 20 – Queens of The Stone Age

June 21 – The War on Drugs

June 23 – Rag ‘n’ Bone Man

June 24 – The Jacksons, Sister Sledge and The Read Thing

June 30 – Ministry of Sound Classical

July 1- Embrace

July 2- Hozier

July 3 – George Ezra

July 4 – Sting

July 5 – The Cult

July 6 – George Ezra

July 7 – James

July 8 – James

July 9 – The Lumineers

August 12 – Limp Bizkit

August 22 – boygenius

August 23- boygenius

August 25 – Orbital