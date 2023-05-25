George Ezra, Limp Bizkit, Madness: More tickets for sold out gigs at Halifax's Piece Hall go on sale TOMORROW
Now that staging details have been finalised, a limited number of production-hold tickets will be released tomorrow (Friday) for all of this summer's Live at The Piece Hall gigs.
They will go on sale at 9am tomorrow via Ticketmaster.
The venue has warned that there will be no pre-sale for these tickets and numbers for some of the shows are “incredibly limited” so early booking is being advised. There are some huge names coming to Halifax this summer for the shows at The Piece Hall, incluing George Ezra, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Sting and Madness.
Here are all the performers and when they will play:
June 16 – Madness
June 17 – Madness
June 18 – UB40 featuring Ali Campbell
June 20 – Queens of The Stone Age
June 21 – The War on Drugs
June 23 – Rag ‘n’ Bone Man
June 24 – The Jacksons, Sister Sledge and The Read Thing
June 30 – Ministry of Sound Classical
July 1- Embrace
July 2- Hozier
July 3 – George Ezra
July 4 – Sting
July 5 – The Cult
July 6 – George Ezra
July 7 – James
July 8 – James
July 9 – The Lumineers
August 12 – Limp Bizkit
August 22 – boygenius
August 23- boygenius
August 25 – Orbital
August 26 – The Charlatans and Johnny Marr