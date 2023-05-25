News you can trust since 1853
George Ezra, Limp Bizkit, Madness: More tickets for sold out gigs at Halifax's Piece Hall go on sale TOMORROW

Extra tickets are being released for this summer’s massive music shows at The Piece Hall – including those that sold out.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

Now that staging details have been finalised, a limited number of production-hold tickets will be released tomorrow (Friday) for all of this summer's Live at The Piece Hall gigs.

They will go on sale at 9am tomorrow via Ticketmaster.

The venue has warned that there will be no pre-sale for these tickets and numbers for some of the shows are “incredibly limited” so early booking is being advised. There are some huge names coming to Halifax this summer for the shows at The Piece Hall, incluing George Ezra, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Sting and Madness.

Limp Bizkit are among the acts coming to Halifax this summerLimp Bizkit are among the acts coming to Halifax this summer
    Here are all the performers and when they will play:

    June 16 – Madness

    June 17 – Madness

    June 18 – UB40 featuring Ali Campbell

    The Piece Hall gigs will see some massive acts coming to HalifaxThe Piece Hall gigs will see some massive acts coming to Halifax
    June 20 – Queens of The Stone Age

    June 21 – The War on Drugs

    June 23 – Rag ‘n’ Bone Man

    June 24 – The Jacksons, Sister Sledge and The Read Thing

    June 30 – Ministry of Sound Classical

    July 1- Embrace

    July 2- Hozier

    July 3 – George Ezra

    July 4 – Sting

    July 5 – The Cult

    July 6 – George Ezra

    July 7 – James

    July 8 – James

    July 9 – The Lumineers

    August 12 – Limp Bizkit

    August 22 – boygenius

    August 23- boygenius

    August 25 – Orbital

    August 26 – The Charlatans and Johnny Marr

