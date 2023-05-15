News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know

George Ezra to play SECOND SHOW at Halifax's Piece Hall after first gig sold out within minutes

Chart sensation George Ezra has announced a second gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax after the first show sold out within minutes of tickets going on sale.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th May 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 15:19 BST

Due to phenomenal demand to see the Brit Award-winner, he will play another show at the historic Yorkshire venue on Monday, July 3.

All 5,500 tickets for his previously-announced show at The Piece Hall, on Thursday, July 6, sold out in just minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets for George’s July 3 show go on general sale at 9am this Friday (May 19) via ticketmaster.co.uk .

George Ezra will play a second show in Halifax following huge demandGeorge Ezra will play a second show in Halifax following huge demand
George Ezra will play a second show in Halifax following huge demand
Most Popular

    The show is presented by The Piece Hall and promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

    Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “Having seen the disappointment of some fans who were unable to secure tickets for the July 6 show, we are absolutely delighted to announce that, after discussions with the promoter and artist, we can offer a second headline show with the one and only George Ezra.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “I’m very grateful to George and Cuffe and Taylor for agreeing to this. It’s going to be a great summer of live music at this wonderful and special venue.”

    Live at The Piece Hall 2023 promises 22 stunning nights of live music throughout June, July and August with headline shows from some huge names in music including Sting, Queens of the Stone Age, Limp Bizkit, Madness, Orbital and James.

    For more information about Live at The Piece Hall and all other events taking place at The Piece Hall visit thepiecehall.co.uk .

    Read More
    A Gentleman in Moscow: Here is when cast and crew for new Ewan McGregor TV show...
    Related topics:HalifaxTicketsYorkshire