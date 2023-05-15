George Ezra to play SECOND SHOW at Halifax's Piece Hall after first gig sold out within minutes
Chart sensation George Ezra has announced a second gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax after the first show sold out within minutes of tickets going on sale.
Due to phenomenal demand to see the Brit Award-winner, he will play another show at the historic Yorkshire venue on Monday, July 3.
All 5,500 tickets for his previously-announced show at The Piece Hall, on Thursday, July 6, sold out in just minutes.
Tickets for George’s July 3 show go on general sale at 9am this Friday (May 19) via ticketmaster.co.uk .
The show is presented by The Piece Hall and promoters Cuffe and Taylor.
Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “Having seen the disappointment of some fans who were unable to secure tickets for the July 6 show, we are absolutely delighted to announce that, after discussions with the promoter and artist, we can offer a second headline show with the one and only George Ezra.
“I’m very grateful to George and Cuffe and Taylor for agreeing to this. It’s going to be a great summer of live music at this wonderful and special venue.”
Live at The Piece Hall 2023 promises 22 stunning nights of live music throughout June, July and August with headline shows from some huge names in music including Sting, Queens of the Stone Age, Limp Bizkit, Madness, Orbital and James.
For more information about Live at The Piece Hall and all other events taking place at The Piece Hall visit thepiecehall.co.uk .