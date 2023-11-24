Elland Silver Band’s annual Christmas Crackers concerts will take place in All Saints Church, Elland on Saturday, December 2.

A previous Christmas concerts from Elland Silver Band

For almost 40 years, the Elland Silver Band has had launched its festive season with its annual town Christmas Concerts. However, in more recent years, the concert has become so popular it now presents an afternoon matinee, followed by an evening concert.

This year’s matinee starts at 3pm will include performances from four of the organisations groups, featuring around 80 musicians aged from seven to 75 years.

Since September, the organisation has attracted numerous youngsters into the Starter Band who will be performing for their first time.

A previous Christmas concert from Elland Silver Band

This concert will also give the opportunity for 10 graduates of the organisations recent Adult Brass course, who will join members of their Community Band.

The evening concert starts at 7pm and will see the championship grade Elland Silver Band, led by Daniel Brooks perform alongside the multi-award winning Elland Silver Youth Band.

“Our Christmas Cracker Concerts are a fabulous way to start the festive season and wonderful for our local supporters to support the organisation and see first-hand the amazing work of our organisation and opportunities we provide,” said Daniel.

"Our success as an organisation is based on our ethos of developing and encouraging musicians of all levels and abilities to enjoy music. You’ll be amazed by the incredible talent on display.”

A previous Christmas concert from Elland Silver Band

Admission is by ticket available by donation from Eventbrite:

Matinee concert, 3pm start https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/731993631657?aff=oddtdtcreator

Evening concert, 7pm start https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/731994434057?aff=oddtdtcreator