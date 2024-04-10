Grayston Unity: Halifax bar and venue hosts weekend of gigs in memory of mayor's son including band he played with who supported Kaiser Chiefs
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tudor Tatchell-Evans, the son of Mayor of Calderdale Ashley Evans, died at just 16 from congenital heart disease.
Together with his younger brother Morgan, he was in band Buen Chico, with Tudor singing and playing guitar.
Tragically, Tudor died only a couple of weeks after the band’s first show at Halifax Ukrainian Club.
This weekend, The Grayston Unity on Horton Street will host A Weekend for Tudor – three days of gigs raising money for the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund in his honour.
The shows will include a performance from Buen Chico, who will take to the stage on Friday night (April 12).
Previously, the indie rock band have played across the country, released records and once supported the Kaiser Chiefs.
Mayor Evans, who is a ward councillor for Warley and chose the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund as one of his nominated charities for his year as mayor, said he was looking forward to the shows.
Tickets for Buen Chico are £6 or £5 for members and doors are at 8pm.
The rest of the weekend will see a show by The Soul Persuaders performing a night of soul and funk covers on Saturday (April 13). Doors are at 8pm and tickets are £6 or £5 for members.
On Sunday (April 14) there will be a showcase of young talent. Doors are at 1pm and tickets are in exchange for a £5 minimum donation.
For more details visit https://thegraystonunity.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.