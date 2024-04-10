Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tudor Tatchell-Evans, the son of Mayor of Calderdale Ashley Evans, died at just 16 from congenital heart disease.

Together with his younger brother Morgan, he was in band Buen Chico, with Tudor singing and playing guitar.

Tragically, Tudor died only a couple of weeks after the band’s first show at Halifax Ukrainian Club.

Tudor Tatchell-Evans at his first gig with Buen Chico in Halifax

This weekend, The Grayston Unity on Horton Street will host A Weekend for Tudor – three days of gigs raising money for the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund in his honour.

The shows will include a performance from Buen Chico, who will take to the stage on Friday night (April 12).

Previously, the indie rock band have played across the country, released records and once supported the Kaiser Chiefs.

Mayor Evans, who is a ward councillor for Warley and chose the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund as one of his nominated charities for his year as mayor, said he was looking forward to the shows.

Tudor with his brother Morgan and other members of Buen Chico

Tickets for Buen Chico are £6 or £5 for members and doors are at 8pm.

The rest of the weekend will see a show by The Soul Persuaders performing a night of soul and funk covers on Saturday (April 13). Doors are at 8pm and tickets are £6 or £5 for members.

On Sunday (April 14) there will be a showcase of young talent. Doors are at 1pm and tickets are in exchange for a £5 minimum donation.