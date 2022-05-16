Halifax band featuring Embrace star to support Duran Duran at Halifax's Piece Hall

The group, which consists of Nicole Hope Smith on vocals and piano and Embrace's Richard McNamara on guitars and electronics, are blown away to have been chosen to play on the same bill as the icons when they perform in Halifax on Tuesday, July 5.

“We bought four tickets for the Duran Duran show the day they went on sale – there was no way we were going to miss this gig," said Nicole.

“A few weeks later we got a call saying there was a support slot for us. We thought we were going to have to turn it down as it was on July 5 – the same day as Duran Duran! Now we are playing the show!

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EEVAH will support Duran Duran when they play The Piece Hall in Halifax

“I called my Dad to tell him the news and it took me 10 minutes to convince him that we weren't joking.

“This will by far be the biggest gig we have ever played and we absolutely can't wait!”

Final tickets for the gig are on sale now via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Duran Duran’s show at the historic Yorkshire venue’s stunning open-air courtyard is part of the biggest and best ever line-up for Live At The Piece Hall – with headline shows from the likes of Paul Weller, Tom Jones, Paloma Faith, Jessie Ware and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – plus many more.

The Duran Duran show at The Piece Hall is part of a series of gigs with huge names at the historic venue

The show is presented by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust. Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “What a moment for EEVAH to be opening the show in our stunning courtyard for music legends Duran Duran.

“I love that we are able to shine the spotlight on local talent by inviting them to play alongside global superstars at Live at The Piece Hall.