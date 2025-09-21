Halifax Comedy Festival is back and wxtended to two weeks of laughter in October

Halifax Comedy Festival returns

The Halifax Comedy Festival is back and extending the festivities to a two-week run from Saturday October 18th to Sunday November 2.

The festival will bring more than 100 of the UK's best comedians to Halifax and the surrounding area, promising to "fill the dark nights with light and laughter".

This year's lineup features a star-studded roster of TV favourites and up-and-coming comics. Highlights include headlining shows from comedy giants Jason Manford, Dara Ó Briain, and Josh Widdicombe. Audiences can also catch acclaimed acts like Tiff Stevenson, Marcel Lucont, and Stephen Bailey.

The festival's diverse programme caters to all tastes, offering everything from stand-up comedy evenings, intimate club shows to stage plays and one-person shows direct from the Edinburgh Fringe.

The festival will be held at various venues across Halifax, including the Victoria Theatre, the Halifax Borough Market’s Albany Arcade, the Workshop, Nxt Lvl Bar, Ripponden Club and the Cove in Brighouse.

In addition to the wealth of choice of stand-up shows, the festival will also host several special events:

Stand-up Comedy Competition: four weekly heats, which are free to attend, (Tuesdays from October 7 at Nxt Lvl Dean Clough) will lead to a ticketed grand finale, giving audiences the chance to discover the next comedic genius and crown the Halifax Comedy Festival’s Comedian of the Year 2025.

Family-Friendly Show: BBC Gastronaut Stefan Gates presents "Rude Science Live," a hilarious and explosive show designed to inspire kids with a love for science.

Black Comedy: a one act classic comedy farce play, written by Peter Shaffer and performed by Foot of the Barrel.

Workshops: professional comedians will lead sessions on public speaking and stand-up comedy basics, offering a chance for aspiring performers and presenters to hone their skills.

"We are thrilled to be extending this year’s Comedy Festival to two fantastic weeks of comedy,” said Chloe Bridgman, Halifax Comedy Festival administrator.

"We know that laughter brings people together and we could all do with some unity in the world at the moment.

“This year's festival is bigger and more diverse than ever, and we can’t wait to see our community enjoying some shared laughter. Also, with tickets to most shows being well under £20 and some being free, it’s really good value for money for a night out.”

The Halifax Comedy Festival is an annual celebration of comedy, bringing top-tier comedic talent to Halifax and the surrounding area. The festival is dedicated to showcasing a diverse range of comedic styles and performers, from established headliners to rising stars.

Tickets for all Halifax Comedy Festival Events are available to purchase from www.halifaxcomedyfestival.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01422 351158.