Halifax concert pianist releases his first album in collaboration with New York composer
Stephen’s album is a collaboration with music by the up-and-coming New York composer James Sizemore.
Stephen and James each had a mutual appreciation for each other's musical styles and Stephen decided James's music needed to become more well-known as it is just as good as Einaudi or any other modern composer.
Stephen is passionate about introducing classical music to wider audiences too.
James brings his 20 years of producing and orchestrating film music for Howard Shore, Rachel Portman, David Arnold and many other composers to bear on this intimate recording with piano and string quartet.
The album began in September 2023 when Stephen and James successfully crowdfunded over £6,000 - 133 per cent of their initial goal.
As well as this, Stephen acquired sponsorship from Santander UK and The University of Huddersfield's Enterprise Team.
The album was produced using the highest standards in music recording, utilising the talents of not only Stephen, but also some of the finest string players in New York City, and frequent collaborators on James’ previous albums; Sabina Torosjan, Lev “Ljova” Zhurbin and Valeriya Sholokova.
The album was recorded at the legendary Clubhouse Studios, New York by famed recording engineer Paul Antonell, and mixed by Grammy-winning engineer, Sam Okell, in Spatial Audio.
“Everything More Than Anything” will be available on all streaming platforms from January 12, 2024.