Halifax events: Photos from The Piece Hall's fantastic first mela yesterday
There was live music, tasty food, dance workshops and more as The Piece Hall in Halifax hosted its first mela yesterday.
By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 4:55 pm
The historic building teamed up with the people behind Sandwell and Birmingham Mela to bring music, dance, arts and crafts, and family fun to its courtyard.
The day included performances from Tik Tok and Instagram sensation DJ Manny, multi-award winning singer Maz Bonafide, Chand Ali Khan Qawwal and Punjabi Roots Academy.
There were dandiya dance and rangoli pattern workshops, and plenty of delicious food and drink.
