Halifax events: Photos from yesterday's fabulous Elland Festival of Speed
A celebration of all things petrol and diesel took place in Elland yesterday.
By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 3:54 pm
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 3:56 pm
Crowds at the family day out enjoyed a display of more than 100 vehicles in the town centre.
Those on show included classic cars, supercars, classic trucks, motorcycles, agricultural vehicles and vintage vehicles.
There was also live music from Calderdale Big Band and some delicious refreshments.
Trophies, such as for Best Vehicle and Best Bike, were presented by special guest Zoe Whittaker - professional racing and rallying driver.
Photos by Jim Fitton.
