Halifax events: Photos from yesterday's fabulous Elland Festival of Speed

Crowds at the family day out enjoyed a display of more than 100 vehicles in the town centre.

Those on show included classic cars, supercars, classic trucks, motorcycles, agricultural vehicles and vintage vehicles.

There was also live music from Calderdale Big Band and some delicious refreshments.

Trophies, such as for Best Vehicle and Best Bike, were presented by special guest Zoe Whittaker - professional racing and rallying driver.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

Organiser David Edwards, left, talks to Racing driver Brad Hutchison. Photo: Jim Fitton

Florence Davidson-Turner, eight, and Archie Davidson-Turner, ten, tuck in to hotdogs. Photo: Jim Fitton

Luna Hare, five, left, and Layla Hare. Photo: Jim Fitton

Keith Mollet with his MV Augusta. Photo: Jim Fitton