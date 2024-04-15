Halifax exclusive - Shalamar's only Yorkshire date is at town's Victoria Theatre

The Greatest Hits Tour will be a feast of non-stop banging tunes complemented with silky smooth ballads from the golden voice of Howard Hewett – one of the greatest singers of all time.

The only venue in Yorkshire to see Shalamar’s Greatest Hits Tour will be the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Tuesday June 4 at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 18 top 75 UK hits, 11 top 40, 4 top 10 chart=smashing singles and more than 25 million records sold, the group is one of the most successful soul acts of all time.

This will be an evening to make everyone dance and forget their worries.

The group will perform their greatest hits such as A Night To Remember, Take That to The Bank, Second Time Around, Make That Move, Dead Giveaway, Disappearing Act, Dancin’ In The Sheets and Over and Over, Friends.

Shalamar were also synonymous with a huge dance craze that had never seen before in the UK and Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeffrey Daniel brought the body-popping phenomenon from Los Angeles and performed the first moonwalk on European TV.

The performance changed music culture forever. Jeffrey has been an inspiration to millions of people across the world including the man he mentored – Michael Jackson.

Howard Hewett and Jeffrey Daniel – from the classic 1982 line up maintain their distinctive performances with the daughter of Solar Records Founder Dick Griffey taking the female lead vocalist slot – a role she has held for 23 years, making her the longest-serving female member of the group.

Shalamar will be supported at the Victoria Theatre Halifax by special guest star Gwen Dickey, the voice of Rose Royce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gwen Dickey is one of the finest female vocalists of her generation – she is the voice of Rose Royce who released their first single Car Wash in 1976.

The single peaked at number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and sold more than a million copies in United States alone.

Rose Royce’s debut album Car Wash was released the same year and sold more than two million copies worldwide, winning a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack Album in 1977.

The album’s final single I’m Going Down, peaked at number 70 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and reached number ten on the R&B singles chart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group’s second album Rose Royce II: In Full Bloom became a platinum-seller in the United States, topped the R&B albums chart and peaked at number nine on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

The album spawned three successful singles: Do Your Dance (Part 1), It Makes You Feel Like Dancin’, Ooh Boy and Wishing on a Star – which became an international pop hit.

Music fans can celebrate the hits of the queen of soul Tina Turner when What's Love Got To Do With It? comes to the Victoria Theatre on Saturday September 7 at7.30pm.