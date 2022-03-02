Halifax Gala returns - this year's date announced
Halifax Charity Gala will take place this year.
Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the popular fundraising event will return on Saturday, June 11.
A grand procession of charity floats will leave the car park of Eureka! at 11.30am and make its way through the town centre to Manor Heath Park for fun, games and stalls.
Tickets will be available to buy in advance or on the gate.
For more information, visit http://www.halifaxgala.org.uk/