Halifax Gala returns - this year's date announced

Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the popular fundraising event will return on Saturday, June 11.

A grand procession of charity floats will leave the car park of Eureka! at 11.30am and make its way through the town centre to Manor Heath Park for fun, games and stalls.

Tickets will be available to buy in advance or on the gate.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax Gala will return in June