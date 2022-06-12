Halifax Gala: See all our photos from this brilliant event

1st Mount Tabor Brownies and their Willy Wonka-themed entry for the procession.

Halifax Gala was back with a bang yesterday, with colourful floats, exciting rides, scores of charity stalls, ice-cream, face painting - and a whole lot more.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 5:53 pm
Updated Sunday, 12th June 2022, 5:55 pm

Crowds lined the streets to see the gala procession - including bikers, cheerleaders and even oompa loompas - make its way through the town centre to the main gala field at Manor Heath Park.

There, people were treated to a host of fun and entertainment. As well as fairground rides, games and competitions, there were performers, donkey rides, stalls and plenty of delicious food and drink.

The event raises thousands for local charities every year it is held. A date for next year's gala has already been announced - Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

Jugller Zoot shows off his skills

The Halifax Panthers cheerleaders taking part in the Halifax Gala procession

Skillshop and their float, which came first in the best float contest

Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher taking part in the Halifax Gala procession

