Halifax Gala: See all our photos from this brilliant event

Crowds lined the streets to see the gala procession - including bikers, cheerleaders and even oompa loompas - make its way through the town centre to the main gala field at Manor Heath Park.
There, people were treated to a host of fun and entertainment. As well as fairground rides, games and competitions, there were performers, donkey rides, stalls and plenty of delicious food and drink.
The event raises thousands for local charities every year it is held. A date for next year's gala has already been announced - Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Photos by Jim Fitton.