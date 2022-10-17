Halifax Gilbert and Sullivan Society's production of The Yeomen of the Guard to run at playhouse

Rowena and John as Elsie and Jack

Set in the sixteenth century this musical drama brings the story of Colonel Fairfax, a condemned man awaiting his execution in the Tower of London.

Jack Point, a jester, and his companion Elsie Maynard, then become involved in a wild plot hatched to save the hero in a mixture of love, intrigue, manipulation and humour aided by what many consider to be Sullivan’s finest music.

Performing the part of Elsie is classically-trained soprano Rowena Thornton. A Graduate in Music from Birmingham University, and with a Masters in Performance, Rowena has a wide repertoire behind her. In 2019 Rowena played her first role for the society as Aline in the Sorcerer.

Jack Point is played by the experienced John Tattersall, well-known for the many patter baritone parts he has performed in West Yorkshire theatres.

Tenor Steven Greenwood takes the part of Colonel Fairfax, while production and musical direction is by Richard Buxton.

Evening performances start at 7.30pm, the Saturday Matinee starts at 2.30pm.

For tickets, call 01422 381931 or 01422 365998, or visit www.halifaxplayhouse.org.uk.

Ticket prices are £13 (£11 concessions), children under 17 are £5.

