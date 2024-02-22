Halifax Minster's Festival of Faith now in full swing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halifax Minster’s new outward-facing Festival of Faith is now underway. The festival has been launched in a bid to make the traditional festival of Lent as accessible to as many people as possible.

The new festival got underway on Ash Wednesday and runs through to Easter Day with a packed and varied programme which includes a series of public conversations around faith.

The next one takes place on Thursday, 29 February and will see Bishop of Huddersfield, Smitha Prasadam in conversation with Michael Gartland, Head of Chaplaincy Services at South Yorkshire NHS Trust. Michael is an Anglican priest and the conversation will centre around mindfulness, spirituality and mental health.

On Thursday, March 7, Bishop Smitha will be in conversation with John Robins, Chief Constable of West Yorkshire and then on Thursday, March 21, she will be in conversation with Major General Zac Stenning, Commandant of the Royal Academy Sandhurst and Colonel of the Yorkshire Regiment.

The festival includes film, live music, poetry and concerts as well as the traditional scripture, services and prayers.

Vicar of Halifax Minster, Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “The Festival is outward facing, as we are looking to draw people from outside the Minster, who may not usually think of visiting us to come and experience this common ground yet sacred meeting place with God.

“It will run throughout Lent and the idea is to reinforce the message that the Minster is a place for everyone, not just people of the Christian faith but people of other faiths and people on no faith as well. Our doors are open to everyone and we hope that this Festival will have something for everyone to enjoy.”

There will also be a welcome return for Halifax Choral Society performing Music for Springtime, a creation-themed evening, and the Yorkshire String Quartet will perform during an afternoon of poetry.

Throughout the Festival, the Minster Choir will perform every Sunday morning and afternoon music to accompany the liturgy.

Canon Barber added: “The Festival ends with the drama of Holy Week, recalling the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, as we strive beyond the darkness of this present time, and look for hope in the future of God’s Kingdom.