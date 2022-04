The German-themed bar chain - described on its website as 'the ultimate party venue' - is advertising for staff in the town and has launched a Facebook page for a Halifax site.

According to its website, the planned address for the Halifax venue will be Fountain Street in the town centre.

Bierkeller already has bars in several cities - Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham and Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German-themed bar is coming to Halifax town centre