Halifax Thespians present Nell Gwynn at the Playhouse

The curtain has gone up on the Halifax Thespians production of Nell Gwynn on the main stage at the Playhouse.

Audiences will be spent back to an age of theatrical flamboyancy in this charming play – set in London in 1660.

After Cromwellian repression, King Charles II has exploded on to the scene with a love of all things loud, extravagant and sexy – and scandals abound at court.

At Drury Lane, a young Nell Gwynn is causing a stir among the theatregoers.

Nell Gwynn, by Jessica Swale, charts the rise of an unlikely heroine, from her roots in Coal Yard Alley to her success as Britain's most celebrated actress and her hard-won place in the heart of a king whose courtesans were legion.

At a time when women are second-class citizens, can her charm and spirit protect her from the dangers of the court

“It’s a brilliantly funny play and I have a really strong cast who work well together bringing Jessica Swales’ wonderfully written script to life,” said director, Gerard Marescaux.

“There will be a mix of new and familiar faces performing on our stage, and I am confident that audiences will enjoy this piece of live theatre which we are working hard on both on and off stage.”

In the production Fiona Taylor plays Nell Gwynn, with Kate Shackleton as Rose Gwynn and Dem Allan as King Charles II.

Also starring are Julie Johnston as Ma Gwynn, Kirsty O’Brien as Lady Castlemaine, Michael Woffenden as Charles Hart, Richard Ward as John Dryden, Jeanette Kendall as Nancy, Sinaan Khan as Ned Spiggot, Andrew Ingham as Lord Arlington, Roy Greenwood as Thomas Killgrew and Alan Cunningham as Edward Kynaston.

The show is on now at the Playhouse, King Cross Street, Halifax, and runs from Tuesday June 18 until to Saturday June 22.

Performances are daily at 7.30pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Forbidden Nights – celebrating nine years of muscles, mayhem and more than 11,000 shirt rips – is on Wednesday June 26.

To book tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/HalifaxPlayhouse, ring the box office on 01422 365998 or email: [email protected]