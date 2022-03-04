Halifax to host its own music festival
An exciting new music festival is being staged in Halifax.
Town will see 20 different grassroots music events taking place across the town centre.
Artists already announced include WH Lung, The Burning Hell, Chantelle McGregor Band, Gordon McKinney, John Robb, Henry Parker and Holiday Ghosts.
The festival is being curated by Grayston Unity and some of the performances will take place there, as well as at Meandering Bear, Temperance Movement, Albany Arcade and Square Chapel.
Most of the events will be gigs but there will also be some talks and spoken word events.
Michael Ainsworth, from Grayston Unity and Meandering Bear, has been organising gigs in Halifax since the 1980s and said he has always wanted to arrange a festival like this.
He is confident it will increase and move footfall around the town.
He said grassroots music venues have been among the hardest hit by pandemic but they play a vital role in the UK's music scene.
"You don't get to playing The Piece Hall or Glastonbury if you haven't cut your teeth playing a 30 to 40 capacity venue."
The festival takes place from Thursday, October 13 to Sunday, October 16.
More acts are still to be announced and tickets will be on sale soon. For more information, visit Grayston Unity's Facebook page.