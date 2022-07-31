Halifax town centre pub launching hip hop, comedy and jazz nights

The Grayston Unity, at Wesley Court, is a thriving hub of creativity and culture which has just announced its most exciting and diverse programme yet.

New regular events starting from August include Wiskham Dandy - a comedy night featuring four comics, Unity Jazz - a monthly night of free jazz featuring some of the region’s most exciting new talent, and a monthly hip hop night.

A new art exhibition by acclaimed artist Marcus Jack also starts in August.

Michael Ainsworth from The Grayston Unity

Forthcoming gigs include Wheobe, Mark Morris of The Bluetones and Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience.

Pat Fulgoni has played Glastonbury four times with Kava Kava and once with legendary Radio 1 DJ John Peel’s favourite dub band Zion Train. He will play The Grayston Unity at 4pm on Sunday, August 7.

Owner and veteran of music promoting in Halifax, Michael Ainsworth, said: "A really exciting and diverse programme has been put together which will work wonderfully in our fantastic little bar and venue.

"The size of our space has not limited our ambitions when it comes to who we’ve booked and it further establishes us as one of the most culturally important venues in the area.

Pat Fulgoni

"The pandemic showed just how important arts and culture are to a place and we are proud of what have achieved and will be bringing to the town in the future."

Michael is also organising Town - a mini festival brining more than 20 gigs, talks and DJ sets to venues across Halifax town centre in October.