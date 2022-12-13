Halifax Victoria Theatre reveals its spring season

The Victoria Theatre, Halifax, has revealed its spring season

Here is just a quick run down of some of the show’s coming to the Halifax entertainment venue next year.

Starting with the theatre’s annual pantomime, which this year is Sleeping Beauty, and promises to be another thigh slapping, toe tapping and audience laughing technicolour show, packed with comedy, music and adventure.

January is lit up by the dazzling smile and twinkle toes of Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice, who will take audiences on a journey back to his homeland Italy on Thursday January 26.Also from Strictly comes Nadiya and Kai, for the first time on stage together, in Once Upon a Time. It is the new dance show starring Strictly superstars and celebrates their wonderful relationship on and off the dance floor, while following their journey from childhood dancers to ballroom and Latin champions, becoming TV stars and more.

They will share their inspirations and aspirations, for their first ever UK tour. It will be a lavish production with beautiful choreography, stunning costumes and a talented cast of dancers and musicians

Our two stars have created a stunning show that highlights their different backgrounds, showcasing their incredible ballroom journeys whilst shining a spotlight on their love affair with dance.

February will kick off when the original and best Bee Gees tribute Jive Talkin strut into town on Saturday February 4.

Carrying on the disco theme, Lost in Music on Friday February 10 is a fantastic way to kick off the weekend with a groove through the dancefloors of the 70s.

One of the most colourful and exotic operas Madama Butterfly will be gracing the stage on Thursday February 23.

Brought to you by the Ukrainian National Opera, this accessible opera, sung in Italian with English surtitles features an impressive cast and a live orchestra of more than 30 musicians.

March brings comedy in the form of controversial comedian Frankie Boyle on Monday March 6 and the stage tour of BBC Radio 4’s award winning panel show I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue, starring Jack Dee, Rory Bremner, Pippa Evans, Miles Jupp and Marcus Brigstocke, on Wednesday March 8.

There is also comedy from Jimmy Carr on May 18. Starring Mary Byrne, X Factor, Annabel Giles, TV Personality,, Rebecca Wheatley, Casualty, and Susie Fenwick, West End star,Menopause the Musical 2 - Cruising Through Menopause is at the theatre for one night – March 12.

Families will have a roaring good time at Jurassic Earth, a thrilling interactive show that features astounding animatronic and excitingly real dinosaurs, on Sunday April 9.

Also in April for families is the hair-larious Easter pantomime Rapunzel, on Saturday April 22.

Music fans are spoilt for choice next year with tributes to Johnny Cash on January 28, Tina Turner on February 22, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on March 11, The Beatles on March 24, The Electric Light Orchestra on April 21 and Diana Ross on April 24.

There will also be original artists, including Britain’s oldest ‘buoy’ band, Fisherman’s Friends on Sunday February 5 and legendary 70s folk-rock pioneers Lindisfarne on Friday April 14.