Halifax Victoria Theatre reveals who will be playing Prince Charming is this year's pantomime Cinderella

The Victoria Theatre has announced final casting for its annual pantomime Cinderella playing at the theatre from Saturday December 16 until Saturday January 6.

They will join the previously announced Adam Stafford, Halifax’s favourite dame who returns this year alongside the hilarious Nathan Morris as Buttons.

They will be joined on stage for an extra splash of panto magic from duo Mathew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb – aka The Conjurors – as Cinderella’s Fairy Godparents.

Shomari Knott and Chloe McDonald return as part of the ensemble, alongside Oliver Loades and Alanna Panditaratne.

The cast is completed by a Junior Ensemble made up of local children with Robert Marsden returning to direct along with Laura Grecian as choreographer.

Kieran, who is in China performing in Titanic the Musical before returning to pantomine, said “I am thrilled to be back in Halifax for the panto season. We had an absolute blast last year and I am sure that this year will be no different.”

Illusionists The Conjurors, Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb, appear as Cinderella’s Fairy Godparents at the Victoria Theatre, prior to starting their own residency in Las Vegas in the new year.

Matthew said: “We think it's going to be the most magical panto in the country.

“We’re going to just evolve and lift the show, not just us two, but the whole cast with people that are in it and every show is going to be wild.”

Natasha Lamb said: "We're going to bring a bit of Las Vegas direct to Halifax.

"We are performing in Vegas and then we literally get on the plane and then go to panto rehearsal.”

The pair said they are looking forward to performing in front of families and children this Christmas and promised to create a show that will tick every box, for every age, every show.

Adam, who plays the dame, said: "I'm really looking forward to this Cinderella at the beautiful Victoria Theatre with some fantastic new faces, magicians with amazing illusions and a wonderful script by Eric Potts.

"It’s the greatest panto story of them all and I know the Halifax audience will love it. See you there.”

Tim Fagan, theatre manager, said: “Last year was a record-breaking year for the Victoria Theatre’s pantomime and we’re pleased to be working with pantomime producers Imagine Theatre once again to give Cinderella our traditional pantomime treatment, focusing on good storytelling and heartwarming, family performances.

"We’re delighted that Adam Stafford is making a very welcome return as d ame in another Halifax panto and he will be joined by Nathan Morris as his sidekick Buttons.”

Poor Cinderella works night and day but dreams of a very different life and with an invitation to the royal ball it looks as if her wish may come true. Will her Wicked Stepsisters succeed in ruining Cinderella’s dreams of happiness or will her Fairy Godparents and friend Buttons thwart their devilish plans?