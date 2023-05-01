Halifax's Victoria Theatre announces five new shows and there’s something for everyone.

Stranger Sings will be at the Victoria Theatre , Halifax, on September 15

Comedian Tom Allen is heading to the Victoria Theatre on Thursday April 11, 2024.

Tom has finally moved out of his parents' house, which has been great news for him, better news for department stores and even better news for his latest stand-up tour as he's eager to share his life updates, get your opinions on his vegetable patch and delve into the protocol of inviting friends with children for dinner.

Straight from off-Broadway, the award-winning, smash-hit new parody musical; Stranger Sings will be at the Victoria Theatre on Friday September 15.

Take a trip with your favourite gang on a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, poor parenting, dancing demogorgons and maybe – just maybe – you might find justice for Barb along the way. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 28 April.

Say It Again, Sorry? presents The Importance of Being… Earnest? on Saturday November 18.

When a traditional production of Oscar Wilde’s classic play gets underway, everything seems to be going perfectly to plan… that is, until the lead actor fails to arrive on cue.

You might think you know this chaotic story of love, mistaken identity and double-lives, but you have never seen it like this before.

Filled with wicked Wildean wit and bursting with Bunburying, don’t miss this hilarious and unpredictable twist on the world’s favourite comedy classic.

Comedian Chris McCausland is hitting the road again with another masterclass in stand-up comedy that has literally been yonks in the making and will be at the Victoria theatre on Saturday February 3.

You might have seen him on Scared of the Dark, Would I Lie to You, Have I Got News for You, The Royal Variety, QI, Blankety Blank, The Last Leg, and tons more as well. He's been called an "overnight success" even though he's been doing this for yonks.

Now in its 21st year Vampires Rock starring Steve Steinman returns on Friday March 8. With an incredible cast of singers, dancers and musicians, a tongue-in-cheek and laugh out loud storyline, it’s a show like no other.

Featuring more than 25 of the greatest classic rock anthems of all time and original songs from Steve’s number one Rock album Take A Leap Of Faith.