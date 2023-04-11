Halifax's Victoria Theatre reveals entertainment line-up

Easter panto Rapunzel comes to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax

The hair-larious Easter panto adventure Rapunzel will be on stage on Saturday April 22 starring Britain’s Got Talent runner’s up Jamie Leahey and Chuck; Atomic Kitten’s Kerry Katona; Eastenders star Dean Gaffney and Strictly Come Dancing’s Joanne Clifton.

Families can also enjoy their children’s favourite book brought to life in The Tiger Who Came To Tea from Friday July 21 to Sunday July 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixties stars The Searchers are returning to the venue with their Thank You Tour on Saturday May 20 with all the hits including Sweets For My Sweet, Needles ndPins, When You Walk In The Room and many more.

A choice of musical tributes to all your favourite singers is also on offer including Hello Again the Neil Diamond Songbook on Friday May 12.

Most Popular

Expect everything from Sweet Caroline and Cracklin’ Rose to Beautiful Noise and Forever in Blue Jeans.

Killer Queen present all the hits of Queen – from Bohemian Rhapsody to My Best Friend on on Saturday May 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ELO Experience land on n Friday 21 April, the Diana Ross Story on Saturday April 19 and Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love The Meat Loaf Story on Saturday June.10.

The venue will be celebrating the wonderful borough of Calderdale this season with their friends at Northern Broadsides, who will be performing JM Barrie’s Regency rom-com Quality Street with a very local twist from Tuesday July 4to Friday July 7.

Brighouse and Rastrick Band will be taking audiences on a trip back in time through music and film, with Echoes of the North, part of the Yorkshire Silent Film Festival on Saturday July 8

The venue will be hosting some interesting talks this season with Menopause Live on Thursday April 17, billed as the largest event of its kind in the North of England, with more tha 10 speakers plus several panel debates. TV’s Emma Kenny, one of the UK’s most notable psychological therapists and crime commentators will also be giving true crime fans a fascinating insight into the world’s most notorious serial killers on Wednesday June 28 with The Serial Killer Next Door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Victoria Theatre also welcomes thousands of young dancers to showcase their talent and take their first taste of performing on the big stage with their local dance schools during the summer season.