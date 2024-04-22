Halifax's Victoria Theatre reveals its annual pantomime - what will it be?

Dastardly pirates and fairy dust will thrill audiences once again with a swashbuckling adventure as Peter Pan takes to the stage in the annual pantomime at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax

It is 120 years since JM Barrie's ‘boy who never grew up’ first appeared on the stage and 100 years since he first appeared on the small screens in the silent movies.

Everyone’s favourite tale of lost boys, dastardly pirates, clock-crunching crocodiles and fairy dust will thrill audiences once again at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The swashbuckling adventure pantomime takes to the stage from Saturday December 14 until Sunday January 5.

With cast to be announced Peter Pan, produced by the award-winning Imagine Theatre, promises to be the perfect family treat for the festive season.

It will feature with sensational song and dance, laughs galore and tonnes of audience interaction. It’s – as the poster says – the panto adventure that never grows old.

Tim Fagan, theatres manager, said: “We are delighted to be working with pantomime producers Imagine Theatres again and looking forward to taking audiences on a spectacular adventure to Neverland with Peter Pan this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once again this will be a pantomime for all with integrated signed performances and a relaxed performance along with exclusive performances for school groups.

"We can’t wait for the opening night and welcoming thousands of visitors from around the region to the Victoria Theatre.”

The plot – when Wendy and her brothers encounter the mysterious Peter, they are whisked off to the magical island of Neverland.

With the island under threat can they help Peter and the Lost Boys to defeat the villainous Captain Hook and his infamous pirate crew?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous panto productions presented at the Victoria Theatre Halifax by Imagine Theatres have included Sleeping Beauty, Jack and the Beanstalk, Beauty and the Beast, Snow White, Aladdin. Peter Pan, Dick Whittington and Cinderella.

The theatre has also announced best-selling author, TV front man and podcaster Ant Middleton is on his way to the theatre later this year.

He is returning to the UK stage to talk all things K2; from leaving his family to travel to one of the most dangerous mountains in the world and the obstacles he had to surmount to the summit itself.

“Having travelled extensively since my last UK tour, it feels good to finally get my boots on the ground, take a beat, and spend some time on home soil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So much has happened in that time; my life and career has continued to grow, flourish and evolve. I have worked relentlessly on shows such as SAS: Australia to make it hugely popular and successful, with each series outperforming the last.

"And of course I had the honour to summit K2. It was by far one of the biggest achievements of my life to date; turning the love for my family into my strength to power me home from this perilous trip, this tour is my opportunity to finally tell my story.”